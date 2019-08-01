Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $48.95 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $48,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 889.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 269,031 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,587,000 after acquiring an additional 228,527 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,067,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,401,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,368 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,907. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $173.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $160.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

In other news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $26,877,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,426 shares of company stock worth $45,783,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

