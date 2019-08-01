Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $66.50 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,174 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.79% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $66,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.68. 1,609,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,729. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.