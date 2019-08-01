Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,172 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $71,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 182.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,458,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,890. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $386.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

