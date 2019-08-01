Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 93,873 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,873 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $50,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.14. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.