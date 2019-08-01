Robert W. Baird Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $178.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

ADP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,173. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

