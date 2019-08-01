Rotharium (RTH) Price Up 143% Over Last Week

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 143% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $116,828.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00006308 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00280825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.01420344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00114950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io.

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

