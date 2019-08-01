Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 54,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.83. 807,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,520,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

