Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$22.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$20.32 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.54 and a 52-week high of C$21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

