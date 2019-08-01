Royal Bank of Canada Raises Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Slate Retail REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Slate Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

TSE:SRT.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.21. 45,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,089. The firm has a market cap of $563.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.79. Slate Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.20 and a 1-year high of C$13.21.

Slate Retail REIT Company Profile

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

