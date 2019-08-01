Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.50. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rubicon Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Timothy Brog bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

