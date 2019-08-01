Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Downgraded by Dougherty & Co to Neutral

Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rudolph Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE RTEC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. 2,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,964. The company has a market cap of $875.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rudolph Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 2,950.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

