Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 45.79%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

