RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.06 ($29.14).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock opened at €24.77 ($28.80) on Wednesday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.10.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.