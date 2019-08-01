Sabal Trust CO Buys 6,304 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.26. 26,875,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,805,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

