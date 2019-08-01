Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.965-4.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sabre from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Sabre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,248. Sabre has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sabre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

