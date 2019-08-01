Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Safehold has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.70 million, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.08.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $219,744.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 279,548 shares of company stock valued at $8,303,711. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter worth $184,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

