SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post sales of $1.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. SAGE Therapeutics posted sales of $90.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $30.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $100.20 million, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $220.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.41. 377,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,403. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.70. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $16,472,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,023 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $1,297,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,761.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,925 shares of company stock worth $39,438,777. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares in the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

