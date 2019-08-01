Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,000 Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Roku by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Roku by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roku by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.52. 3,842,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,991,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,256.50 and a beta of 2.03. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $113.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.12 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

In related news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,222 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 400,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $41,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 676,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,106,092 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

