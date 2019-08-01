Sageworth Trust Co Buys 6,892 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,396,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,891,000 after purchasing an additional 626,766 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after purchasing an additional 626,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,223,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,440. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

