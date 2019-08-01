Sageworth Trust Co Takes $38,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 128,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,557. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $76.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.