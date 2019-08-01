Sageworth Trust Co Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $590,230. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE CWT remained flat at $$53.39 on Thursday. 154,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,880. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

