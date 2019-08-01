Saint-Aignan Patrick De Buys 500 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,963.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Saint-Aignan Patrick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 1,500 shares of State Street stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $86,625.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of State Street stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00.

STT stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,420. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.62. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of State Street by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

