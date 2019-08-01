salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,627 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $870,665.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

salesforce.com stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.81. 24,123,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,332. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in salesforce.com by 426.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

