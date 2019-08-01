Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,309. Sanmina has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, insider Jure Sola sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $10,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 867,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,031,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,837.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $703,532.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

