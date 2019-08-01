Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.75

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and traded as low as $3.65. Sappi shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 1,049 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPPJY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sappi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sappi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

