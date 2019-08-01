SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY19 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,556. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.53. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $249.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at $55,842,710.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,399,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 24.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,280,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,703,000 after acquiring an additional 253,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3,456.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

