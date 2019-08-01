SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY19 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.
Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,556. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.53. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $249.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at $55,842,710.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,399,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 24.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,280,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,703,000 after acquiring an additional 253,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3,456.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
