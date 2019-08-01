Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,016,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 281,689 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 225,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 33.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 500,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 124,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 177,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

