Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,047. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83.

