Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s Largest Position

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 11.2% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $85.11 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $86.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.