Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,275.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.83. 5,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,540. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

