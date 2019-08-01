S&CO Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,973,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,208.23. 83,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,759. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,131.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441 shares of company stock valued at $510,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

