SCS Group (LON:SCS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Berenberg Bank

SCS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCS Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SCS traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 219 ($2.86). 91,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,434. SCS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 189.50 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.53.

About SCS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

