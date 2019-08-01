Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.64. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 30,496 shares.

SA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $834.72 million, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.