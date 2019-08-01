SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,196.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,146,000 after acquiring an additional 455,838 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% during the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 287,206 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,555,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,891.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 126,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.58. 440,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,518. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.49 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

