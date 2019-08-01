SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,435 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 95,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 455,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,001. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.54.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

