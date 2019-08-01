SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,907,043,000 after purchasing an additional 288,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,175,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 644,872 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.35.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

