SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $539,000 Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,145,000 after purchasing an additional 273,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,245,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,995,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,070 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,765 shares of company stock worth $3,327,092 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.67.

Anthem stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.61. The stock had a trading volume of 546,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,399. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

