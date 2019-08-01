SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,385.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7,659.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after purchasing an additional 997,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 979,638 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

In other AbbVie news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 81,900 shares of company stock worth $5,504,070. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $65.72. 6,786,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,394,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

