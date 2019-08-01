SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

