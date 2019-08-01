Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.84.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $4,932,950.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,251 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

