Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Interface, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Interface in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Interface’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TILE. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on shares of Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Interface has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $866.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interface by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

