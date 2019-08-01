Security National Bank Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

