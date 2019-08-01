Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 316,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,747. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 6,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $492,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $104,389.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,189 shares of company stock worth $1,432,062. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

