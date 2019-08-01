Selfkey (KEY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,002.00

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Kucoin, OKEx and RightBTC. Selfkey has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $93,002.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $592.50 or 0.05686070 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000281 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000929 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, RightBTC, ABCC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

