Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 108.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, GMP Securities cut their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.55.

VII traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.42. 2,322,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$5.99 and a one year high of C$17.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.52.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$546.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$650.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$108,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,821 shares in the company, valued at C$2,055,173.24. In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $268,712.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

