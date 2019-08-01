SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 268 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.07. 47,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,469. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 84,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $11,079,880.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,258,192.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,261 shares of company stock worth $29,791,035. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

