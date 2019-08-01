SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 928.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphenol by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,888,000 after buying an additional 127,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,993,000 after buying an additional 337,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Amphenol by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,332,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 330,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

