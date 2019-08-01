SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $179,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,709,000 after buying an additional 311,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after purchasing an additional 364,719 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 962.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 228,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.88. 6,045,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,339. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

