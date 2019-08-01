SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $86.23. 124,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

