SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.20. 726,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,733. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,860 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

